Lake County deputies recognized at 2022 award ceremony

BALDWIN — Those who answer the call to public service can face dangerous situations and must keep a level head to navigate through complicated situations to promote the safety and well being of the community and individuals.
For deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, being an officer is more than just a career choice, but a chance to rise to the occasion and make their communities a safer place. Every year, the LCSO recognizes deputies who have consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty, service to the community and earning respect of their colleagues and rising to the challenges.