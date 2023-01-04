Lake County deputies recognized at 2022 award ceremony

BALDWIN — Those who answer the call to public service can face dangerous situations and must keep a level head to navigate through complicated situations to promote the safety and well being of the community and individuals.

For deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, being an officer is more than just a career choice, but a chance to rise to the occasion and make their communities a safer place. Every year, the LCSO recognizes deputies who have consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty, service to the community and earning respect of their colleagues and rising to the challenges.

"Our deputies are second to none, and raise the bar when it comes to dedication and professionalism," Sheriff Rich Martin said in a news release. "Your hard work is greatly appreciated, and I am honored and proud to present these awards. Congratulations to our great team."

Unit citations No. 1 were awarded to Sgt. Bullis, Sgt. Meyers; deputies Buscaino, Cleveland, Hedlund, Hickmann, Perrin, Keena; Chief Dep. Hurrle; special investigator P. Marlett; Sheriff Martin; Undersheriff Pietras; and Det. Lt. Nixon, for their bravery in response to the robbery of the Lake-Osceola State Bank Luther branch and bomb threat of Baldwin Community Schools the morning of Sept. 22.

"All officers were directly involved in apprehending the suspects in the crime and recovering the stolen property from the bank. Your tireless efforts have served as an example and inspiration to your fellow officers and are in keeping with the highest tradition of the law enforcement profession," Martin stated.

Unit citation No. 2 was awarded to deputies Cleveland, Hickmann, Ingle, Perrin; Det. Hedlund; Chief Deputy. Hurrle and Det. Lt. Nixon for their response and assistance of a shooting complaint Oct. 17, in which a male had been murdered. Officers were recognized for apprehending the suspect and follow up in the case.

A life saving citation was awarded to deputies Kessel and Lounsberry, for saving and rescuing a male inmate at the Lake County Jail when they heard the inmate kicking the door and yelling and saw him hanging from a bunk with a homemade noose. Kessel held the inmate up while Lounsberry cut him free. He was helped to the floor and helped out for treatment by EMS, Martin said, adding that the deputies quick and calmed actions saved the man's life.

A life saving award from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was awarded to Sgt. Meyers and Deputy Chelbana.

The honor of Officer of the Year was given to corrections deputy Lance Howe; road patrol deputy Timothy Keena and Sgt. Ronald Bullis.

Martin said the above deputies have consistently best represented the values, mission and character of the LCSO, with the mission being to "provide exceptional public safety services while serving with honor, integrity and dedication for those who live, work and visit Lake County."