LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Reed City Area District Library will host a children's story hour at 11:30 a.m., each Wednesday at the library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org.

The Dewings Center will host an African American Heritage presentation at 6:30 p.m., April 6, at the center, 202 S. Albert St., LeRoy. Discover the history of the Old Settlers of the surrounding counties. For more information call 231-768-3516.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a Friday Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., every Friday through April 7 at 2225 S. M-37, Baldwin. Cost is $11. Dinner includes fried fish, French fries, Cole slaw and dessert. Shrimp and Chicken tenders will also be available. The public is welcome. For more information call 231-745-2134.

Reed City RNC will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m., April 7 at Corwell Health Reed City, 300 N. Patterson Rd. There will be prizes and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The Big Rapids Elks will host an Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m., April 8, at the Mecosta County Fairgrounds, 540 West Ave., Big Rapids. Kids can visit with the Easter Bunny and have the chance to win prizes. Over 16,000 eggs will be hidden. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call 224-210-9690.

The Reed City Moose Lodge 705 will host the 2023 Annual Ike Reed Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m., April 8, at the Osceola County Posse Grounds, 21940 6 Mile Rd., Reed City. Ages 0 to 10 welcome. Bring your own basket.

The Evart UAW Local 2270 will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m., April 8, at the Evart High School, 8400 US-10, Evart. For more information call 231-388-2061.

The Fremont Area Beekeepers Club will host a beginner and advanced class on April 8 at the Reed City Depot, 200 N. Chestnut St., Reed City. Beginner Beekeeping will be from 10 a.m. to noon; Advanced Beekeeping will be from 1 to 3 p.m. cost is $5 per class. To register call 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.

The Evart Moose Lodge 2452 will host an Easter Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., April 9, at 8400 US-10, Evart. dinner will include ham and all the fixins, plus dessert. Cost is $10 per plate. For more information call 231-498-3264.

The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., April 10, at the township hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit saubletwp.org or call 231-266-8384.

The Mason-Lake Conservation District board of directors will meet at 4 p.m., April 10 at the Scottville Branch of the Mason County Library, 204 E. State St., Scottville. The Public is welcome.

The Elk Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., April 11, at the township hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information visit elktwplakecomi.org or call 231-266-5983.

The Evart Car Club will meet at 7 p.m., April 11 at the Evart VFW Hall, 4686 85th Ave., Evart. For more information visit evartcarclub.com.

The Lake County Economic Development Alliance will host the Michigan High-Speed Internet listening tour from 5 to 7 p.m., April 12, at The River Community Center, 9731 M-37, Baldwin. Make your opinions known about how to best use the $1,6 billion in Broadband Equity Access and Development program funding. Visit Michigan.gov/MIConnectedFuture to register.

The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., April 12, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., April 13, at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or all 231-745-3471.

The Luther Lion’s Club will host the Feed America Food Truck from 2:30 p.m. till gone, April 13 at the Lion’s Club hall, 1003 State St., Luther. Food is free to families in need. Type of food depends on availability.

The AAUW Big Rapids will host its annual Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 14 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 15, at the First United Methodist Church, 304 Elm St., Big Rapids. Proceeds from the sale will support scholarships for nontraditional Ferris State University students. Donation are still being accepted and can be dropped off at Artworks, the Big Rapids Community Library, First united Methodist Church, the United Church and Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The Hollister Senior Center will host the annual Spring Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 15, at 1505 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Vendors will be selling unique handmade items for your home or your friends. For more information follow the Hollister Senior Center Facebook page.

St. Ann’s Senior Center will host a CPR class with certification from 10 a.m. to noon, April 21, at the center, 690 9th St., Baldwin. Cost is $45. To register call 231-745-7201.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 located at 2225 S. M-37 will host a Karaoke/Fundraiser event to benefit the new Hospice Home, Meceola-Currie Comfort Home in Reed City on Saturday, April 22. Torrey Warren, local DJ and Entertainer, will provide Karaoke from 4-7 p.m. Doors will open at 3 p.m. Open to the public. Entry fee is a $10 donation. Raffles, Games, Prizes! Come, Join the Fun! Help support MCCH, serving Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and surrounding communities.

The Reed City Area Chamber of Commerce will host Beer Fest 2023 from noon to 5 p.m., April 22 at Rambadt Memorial Park, 700 N. Park St., Reed City. For more information visit the Reed City Chamber Facebook page or redcitychamber.com.

Evart Promise Plus is presenting the 1st Biannual Classy Country Gala, Boots and Pearls, at 5 p.m., April 22, at the Osceola Community Building, Osceola County Fairgrounds, 101 Recreation Ave., Evart. For more information visit evartpromiseplus.org.

AMVETS Post 1988 in Baldwin will host the annual Lake County Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, at 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. This is a free event to help seniors learn about services available in the community. Drawings will be held. For more information or to be a vendor, call231-846-1977 or email Larry@boehm-tarrant.com.

The Meceola Children’s Council will host its annual Family 5K Run/Walk fundraiser starting at 9 a.m., April 29, at Northend Riverside Park, Big Rapids. 5K Run will begin at 10 a.m., 5K Walk at 10:15 a.m. Cost is $5 per person, not to exceed $20 per family. For more information call 231-250-9369 or email mocckids@gmail.com.

The Morley Community Center will host an Outdoor Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each Saturday from April 29 through Sept. 30 at 151 E. 7th Street, Morley. Vendor space is $10. Open to the public. Free admission. Food available on site. For more information call 231-856-4496.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a community food auction beginning at 2 p.m., every third Saturday of the month, at 2225 S M-37, Baldwin. Public is welcome. This is a great opportunity to stock up on some great deals! For more information call 231-745-2134.

God’s True Vine Church will host a Men of Purpose breakfast at 10 a.m., the 2nd Saturday of every month at 6437 S. Nelson Rd., Baldwin. For more information call 231-250-0981.

The River Community Center will host Fam-Jam from 1 to 5 p.m., the third Saturday of every month at 9731 M-37, Baldwin. Games, cards, pool, ping-pong and fellowship. For more information call 231-250-0981.

The River Community Center will host Seniors’ Coffee Hour from 1 to 3 p.m., the first Monday of every month at 9731 M-37, Baldwin. For more information call 231-250-0981.

The Free Methodist Church of Evart will host “Osceola Higher Ground” a fun, free activity for the entire family designed to offer encouragement, support and a chance to make new friends. Classes are at 5:30 p.m., Thursdays, at 6151 95th Ave., Evart. For more information call 231-779-1888.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry for families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org.

The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.