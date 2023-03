LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Reed City Area District Library will host a children's story hour at 11:30 a.m., each Wednesday at the library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org.

The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., March 9, at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., March 13, at the township hall, 8906 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information, visit saubletwp.org or call 231-266-8384.

The Elk Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., March 14, at the township hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information visit elktwplakecomi.org or call 231-266-5983

St Ann’s Senior Center in Baldwin will host a Friday Fish Fry dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m., every Friday starting Feb. 24 through March 31 at 690 9th St., Baldwin. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for kids 5 to 11, and free for kids 4 and under. Dinner includes choice of baked or fried fish, French fries or baked potato, Cole slaw, mac and cheese, roll w/butter, non-alcoholic drinks and dessert.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a Friday Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., every Friday from Feb. 24 through April at 2225 S. M-37, Baldwin. Cost is $11. Dinner includes fried fish, French fries, Cole slaw and dessert. Shrimp and Chicken tenders will also be available. The public is welcome. For more information call 231-745-2134.

The Irons Area Tourist Association will host the annual Cabin Fever Reliever Party 2023 from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., March 11 at Skinner Park Hall, 5074 W. 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. A chili cook-off will start at 6 p.m., live music by Onager at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 or $5 with three nonperishable items. All the food collected will be donated to local food pantries.

West Shore Community College will present the musical “Footloose” at Center Stage Theatre at 7:30 p.m., March 9-11; and at 2 p.m., March 11, and 12. For more information or to reserve tickets visit westshore.edu/performingarts.

The Mason-Lake Conservation District board of directors will meet at 4 p.m., March 13, at the Scottville Branch of the Mason County Library, 204 E. State St., Scottville. The public is welcome.

St. Ann’s Senior Center in Baldwin will host a CPR Class given by Vital Hands starting at 1 p.m., March 20 and 21. Learn the basics about CPR. Teens and seniors welcome. The class is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information call 231-266-8914.

The Mason-Lake Conservation District will host a birdhouse building workshop from 10:30 to 11:30, March 25, at the Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Participants will receive a Peterson’s Bluebird House to assemble and take home. The workshop is free and open to all ages, however anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adut. RSVP is required. To register call 231-757-3707 ext. 112 or email seth.hopkins@macd.org.

The Luther Area Public Library is hosting a Dr. Seuss birthday celebration through the month of March. Weekly story hours will begin at 11 a.m., each Saturday with a story from Dr. Suess, snacks and crafts. For more information visit lutherlibrary.michlibrary.org or call 231-797-8006.

The Fremont Area Beekeepers Club will host a beginner and advanced class on April 8 at the Reed City Depot, 200 N. Chestnut St., Reed City. Beginner Beekeeping will be from 10 a.m. to noon; Advanced Beekeeping will be from 1 to 3 p.m. cost is $5 per class. To register call 231-465-8012 or email mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.

AMVETS Post 1988 in Baldwin will host the annual Lake County Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, at 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. This is a free event to help seniors learn about services available in the community. Drawings will be held. For more information or to be a vendor, call231-846-1977 or email Larry@boehm-tarrant.com.

Haymarsh Hunt Club is accepting registration for Archery Camp for ages 12 to 17 to be held June 22-25. To register visit raiseatfulldraw.com.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a community food auction beginning at 2 p.m., every third Saturday of the month, at 2225 S M-37, Baldwin. Public is welcome. This is a great opportunity to stock up on some great deals! For more information call 231-745-2134.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry for families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org.

The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.