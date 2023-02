LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Reed City Area District Library will host a children's story hour at 11:30 a.m., each Wednesday at the library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org.

St Ann’s Senior Center in Baldwin will host a Friday Fish Fry dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m., every Friday starting Feb. 24 through March 31 at 690 9th St., Baldwin. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for kids 5 to 11, and free for kids 4 and under. Dinner includes choice of baked or fried fish, French fries or baked potato, Cole slaw, mac and cheese, roll w/butter, non-alcoholic drinks and dessert.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a Friday Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., every Friday from Feb. 24 through April at 2225 S. M-37, Baldwin. Cost is $11. Dinner includes fried fish, French fries, Cole slaw and dessert. Shrimp and Chicken tenders will also be available. The public is welcome. For more information call 231-745-2134.

The Reed City BSA Troop 74 will host its annual chili cookoff from 1 to 3 p.m., Feb. 25, at the Reed City Scout Center, 4918 N. Park St., Reed City. Deadline to enter as a contestant is Feb. 17. Categories are business entries, home cook entries and scout entries. Cost is $20.

Hungerford Trail Riders Association is inviting new and returning members to the Winter Membership Meeting from noon to 2 p.m., Feb. 25 at the Norwhich Township Hall, 7213 N. Cypress, Big Rapids. For more information call 231-250-9369.

The Remus Bowling Center will host the annual fundraiser for Mid-Michigan Honor Flight starting at 1 p.m., Feb. 25, at 356 W. Wheatland Ave., Remus. Charlie the little horse will compete against a surprise guest. Prize donations are being accepted. For more information call 231-972-8800.

The city of Big Rapids will host the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics with the parade and plunge starting at 12:30 p.m., Feb. 25, in downtown Big Rapids. For more information call 231-527-5238.

The Haymarsh Hunt Club will host a Veterans Field Hunt from 8 a.m. to noon, with lunch provided March 4, at the club, 11959 Jefferson Rd., Morley, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, Morley American Legion Post 554. For more information, or to register, call 989-352-7050.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a community food auction beginning at 2 p.m., every third Saturday of the month, at 2225 S M-37, Baldwin. Public is welcome. This is a great opportunity to stock up on some great deals! For more information call 231-745-2134.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry for families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org.

The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.