Lake County community events calendar for 02/02/23

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:
Hollister Senior Center will host “Eat Healthy, Be Active,” a six-week nutrition class at 1 p.m. each Monday from Jan. 9 through Feb. 20, at 1505 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Learn how to develop a healthy lifestyle with nutrition and fitness. For more information call 231-745-2732 or 231-745-6965.