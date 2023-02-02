Lake County community events calendar for 02/02/23

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

Hollister Senior Center will host “Eat Healthy, Be Active,” a six-week nutrition class at 1 p.m. each Monday from Jan. 9 through Feb. 20, at 1505 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Learn how to develop a healthy lifestyle with nutrition and fitness. For more information call 231-745-2732 or 231-745-6965.

The Irons Community Center will host “Cooking on a Budget,” a six week nutrition class, at 2 p.m. each Tuesday from Jan. 17 through Feb. 21. Participants will receive a workbook and prepare healthy recipes together. For more information call 231-k745-2732.

The Reed City Area District Library will host a children's story hour at 11:30 a.m., each Wednesday at the library, 829 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org.

The Luther Lions Club will host an all you can eat breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Feb. 5, at the Lon’s Club Hall, 1003 State St., Luther. Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, ham, pancakes and French toast. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6 to 12.

The Mason-Lake Conservation District board of directors will meet at 4 p.m., Feb. 6 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington. Public is welcome.

The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Feb. 8, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

The Luther Lion’s Club will host the Feed America truck starting at 3 p.m., Feb. 9 at the Lion’s Club Hall, 1003 State St., Luther. Feed America is open to all in need until gone. Start car line in parking lot and on to street. Greeters will register your household.

The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 9, at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

CranHill Ranch will host a “Winterfest Community Event” from 2 to 6 p.m., Feb. 19 at 14444 17 Mile Rd., Rodney. Activities will include tubing, ice skating, ice climbing, pony rides, petting farm, snowshoeing and more. A free meal will be served from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Admittance is free. For more information visit cranhillranch.com/winterfest.

The Luther Lion’s Club will host a Lasagna Dinner Fundraiser for Pine River School Scholarships from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 22, at the Lion’s Club Hall. 1003 State St., Luther. The all you can eat dinner will include meat or vegetarian lasagna, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Non-alcoholic drinks will be available. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 6 to 12.

The Haymarsh Hunt Club will host a Veterans Field Hunt from 8 a.m. to noon, with lunch provided March 4, at the club, 11959 Jefferson Rd., Morley, sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion, Morley American Legion Post 554. For more information, or to register, call 989-352-7050.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a community food auction beginning at 2 p.m., every third Saturday of the month, at 2225 S M-37, Baldwin. Public is welcome. This is a great opportunity to stock up on some great deals! For more information call 231-745-2134.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry for families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org.

The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.