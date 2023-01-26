Lake County community events calendar for 01/26/23

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Reed City Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting starting at noon, Jan. 27, for The Fairway at 836 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. The new business offers indoor active play through the use of simulators, virtual reality and Nintendo Switch. For more information call 231-220-9243.

Hollister Senior Center will host “Eat Healthy, Be Active,” a six-week nutrition class at 1 p.m. each Monday from Jan. 9 through Feb. 20, at 1505 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Learn how to develop a healthy lifestyle with nutrition and fitness. For more information call 231-745-2732 or 231-745-6965.

The Irons Community Center will host “Cooking on a Budget,” a six week nutrition class, at 2 p.m. each Tuesday from Jan. 17 through Feb. 21. Participants will receive a workbook and prepare healthy recipes together. For more information call 231-k745-2732.

The Luther Area Public Library will host a book sale now through Jan. 31. Paperbacks are 25 cents. Proceeds will benefit the library located at 115 State St., Luther. For more information call 231-77-8006.

CranHill Ranch will host a “Winterfest Community Event” from 2 to 6 p.m., Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 at 14444 17 Mile Rd., Rodney. Activities will include tubing, ice skating, ice climbing, pony rides, petting farm, snowshoeing and more. A free meal will be served from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Admittance is free. For more information visit cranhillranch.com/winterfest.

The Mason-Lake Conservation District board of directors will meet at 4 p.m., Feb. 6 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington. Public is welcome.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a community food auction beginning at 2 p.m., every third Saturday of the month, at 2225 S M-37, Baldwin. Public is welcome. This is a great opportunity to stock up on some great deals! For more information call 231-745-2134.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry for families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org.

The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.