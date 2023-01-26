Lake County community events calendar for 01/26/23

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:
The Reed City Chamber of Commerce will host a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting starting at noon, Jan. 27, for The Fairway at 836 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. The new business offers indoor active play through the use of simulators, virtual reality and Nintendo Switch. For more information call 231-220-9243.