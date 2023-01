LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Jan. 19, at the Eden Township Hall, 5837 West 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit edentownship-ironsmi.com or call 231-266-8301.

The Reed City Area District Library will host Story Hour at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 25. For more information visit reedcitylibrary.org or call 231-832-2131.

The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Jan. 25, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

Hollister Senior Center will host “Eat Healthy, Be Active,” a six-week nutrition class at 1 p.m. each Monday from Jan. 9 through Feb. 20, at 1505 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Learn how to develop a healthy lifestyle with nutrition and fitness. For more information call 231-745-2732 or 231-745-6965.

The Irons Community Center will host “Cooking on a Budget,” a six week nutrition class, at 2 p.m. each Tuesday from Jan. 17 through Feb. 21. Participants will receive a workbook and prepare healthy recipes together. For more information call 231-k745-2732.

The Luther Lion’s Club Dinner for the Pine River Scholarship Fund will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Jan. 25 at the Luther Lion’s Club Hall, 1003 State St., Luther. Dinner is all you can eat soup and salad. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. All proceeds go to the Pine River Scholarship Fund.

The Luther Area Public Library will host a book sale now through Jan. 31. Paperbacks are 25 cents. Proceeds will benefit the library located at 115 State St., Luther. For more information call 231-77-8006.

CranHill Ranch will host a “Winterfest Community Event” from 2 to 6 p.m., Jan. 29 and Feb. 19 at 14444 17 Mile Rd., Rodney. Activities will include tubing, ice skating, ice climbing, pony rides, petting farm, snowshoeing and more. A free meal will be served from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Admittance is free. For more information visit cranhillranch.com/winterfest.

The Mason-Lake Conservation District board of directors will meet at 4 p.m., Feb. 6 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington. Public is welcome.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a community food auction beginning at 2 p.m., every third Saturday of the month, at 2225 S M-37, Baldwin. Public is welcome. This is a great opportunity to stock up on some great deals! For more information call 231-745-2134.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry for families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org.

The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.