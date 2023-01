LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Luther Lion’s Club will host an all you can eat breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Jan. 8 at 1003 State St., Luther. Breakfast will include scrambled eggs, ham, sausage, French toast, pancakes,biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and juice. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6 to 12.

The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Jan. 9 at the township hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit saubletwp.org or call 231-266-8384.

The Mason-Lake Conservation District board of directors will meet at 4 p.m., Jan. 9 in Ludington at a location to be determined. The public is welcome. For more information call 231-757-3707.

The Elk Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Jan. 10, at the township hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information visit elktwplakecomi.org or call 231-266-5983.

The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Jan. 11, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Jan. 12, at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

The Baldwin Sled Dog Derby will be held Jan. 13-15 in downtown Baldwin behind Baldwin Lumber. To register contact the Lake County Chamber of Commerce at 231-745-4331.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5315 will host a community food auction beginning at 2 p.m., every third Saturday of the month, at 2225 S M-37, Baldwin. Public is welcome. This is a great opportunity to stock up on some great deals! For more information call 231-745-2134.

The Reed City Area Ministerial Association Coat Pantry is open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday through the winter season at Reed City United Methodist Church, 503 S. Chestnut St., Reed City. For more information call 231-250-2790.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry for families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org.

The Luther Lions Club will host an all you can eat breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., the first Sunday of every month. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12. Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, potatoes, French toast, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.

The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.