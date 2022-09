LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:



The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Sept. 8 at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Sept. 12, at the township hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit saubletwp.org or call 231-266-8384.

The Elk Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Sept. 13, at the township hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information visit elktwplakecomi.org or call 231-266-5983.

The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Sept. 14, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Sept. 15, at the township hall, 5837 West 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit edentownship-ironsmi.com or call 231-266-8301.

The Peacock Senior Center in Irons will host a fish fry at 4 p.m., Sept. 10. Come early to enjoy cornhole, pickleball and card games. For more information call 231-266-5785 between 5 and 8 p.m., Wednesdays.

The Mason-Lake Conservation District board of directors will meet at 4 p.m., Sept. 12, at the Scottville branch of the Mason County Library, 204 E. State St., Scottville. The public is welcome.

The Baldwin Rotary Club will host its 40th annual golf outing on Sept. 16 at Marquette Trails Golf Club, 6404 W. 76th Ave., Baldwin. Registration is at 10 a.m., shotgun start at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $70 per player and includes golf, cart, lunch and dinner. Send registration and fee to Baldwin Rotary, PO Box 418, Baldwin, 49304.

The Salvation Army of Big Rapids has opened a Fresh Start Baby Pantry for families with children under age 5 in Mecosta, Osceola, Lake and Newaygo counties. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information visit sabigrapids.org.

The Evart Fire Department is hosting an Emergency Medical Responder Course from Sept. 8 through Nov. 12 at the Evart Fire Station, 109 E. Sixth St., Evart. Cost is $500. Registration deadline is August 19. For questions or to register contact s.hemler@evartfd.com.

The Luther Lions Club will host an all you can eat breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., the first Sunday of every month. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12. Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, potatoes, French toast, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.

The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.