LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Pathfinder Community Library will host “Art Gone Wild” with Lori Taylor on June 22 and 29. Check the library website for times for children, teens and adult programs @ pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

• The Annual Irons Flea Roast and Ox Market will take place June 23-26 at Skinner Park, 5074 W. 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. The event will include a carnival midway, a large flea market, live music, games, a beer tent and food. For a full event schedule visit flearoast.com.

• The Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Rd., Branch, will host an all-church plant and bake sale sponsored by Evergreen Women’s Group from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 25. The fundraiser will support local charities.

• Baldwin Summer Concerts will host Ted Alan and the Under-privileged, from 7 to 9:15 p.m., July 2, at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin. For more information visit baldwinsummerconcerts.org.

• In combination with Luther Days, the Luther Lion’s Club will host a dinner from noon to 7 p.m. (or until sold out), July 1 at the Luther Lions Club Hall. Dinner is $10 (NOT all you can eat!) Choice of Hamburger or Sloppy Joe's', potato salad & baked beans. Lemonade to drink.

• The Luther Days Fourth of July Parade will begin at 11 a.m, Saturday, July 2. It will includes floats, Color Guard, Fire Trucks, bands & other, candy for kids.

• The Luther Lion’s Club will be serving Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., Saturday July 2 and Sunday, July 3, at the Luther Lions Club hall. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for Kids 6-12. Meal includes: scrambled eggs, french toast, pancakes, biscuits & gravy, ham, sausage, home fries, coffee or juice.

• The Pathfinder Community Library is hosting a "Christmas in July" book, basket and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 1 and 2. For more information visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

• Crossroads Car Club of Reed City will host a Veteran’s Park Memorial Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 16 in downtown Reed City. Proceeds will support the Reed City/Osceola County Veteran’s Memorial Park. For more information call 231-667-0555.

• The Luther Lions Club will host an all you can eat breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., the first Sunday of every month. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12. Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, potatoes, French toast, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.

• The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

• The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.