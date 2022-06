LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Pathfinder Community Library will host “Art Gone Wild” with Lori Taylor on July 15, 22 and 29. Check the library website for times for children, teens and adult programs @ 231-745-4010.

• The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., June 16 at the township hall, 5837 West 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit edentownship-ironsmi.com or call 231-266-8301.

• Lake County Triad Senior Enrichment Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at AMVETS, 1959 W. 24th St. Baldwin. There will be guest speakers, lunch and drawings.

• The Baldwin Rotary Club will host a 1/2 K run at 11 a.m., June 18, from the Lake County courthouse to the Pathfinder Library in downtown Baldwin. After the run enjoy a barbecue chicken luncheon with all the fixings. Cost to enter is $25 per person and includes a race T-shirt and lunch. Proceeds benefit the local community.

• The annual 131 Music Fest in Reed City will take place starting at 3 p.m. on June 18, at 8431 225th Ave, Reed City. The event will fund the Jason D Hardy Scholarship to be awarded to a graduating senior furthering his/her education in the music industry or a skilled trade. Hardy is the founder of the 131 Music Fest and passed suddenly in April 2021. We are carrying on his dream of the 131 Music Fest and keeping his legacy alive. There will be live music, great atmosphere, and giveaways. Bring a lawn chair and/or cooler. No glass bottles or tents. Order tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/323600767607

• The 25th Anniversary Lake County Habitat for Humanity 4-person golf scramble and blessing of the clubs will take place starting at 11:45 a.m., June 17, at Marquette Trails Country Club, 6409 W. 76th St. (Star Lake Road) Baldwin. For more information call 231-898-2450. Ask for Chris.

• The Lake County Courthouse will be closed on Monday June 20th in observance of Juneteenth. This applies to the Courthouse and non-essential services only.

• The Luther Lion’s Club will host an early Fathers’ Day dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m Wednesday, June 22, at the Lion’s Club hall, 1003 N. State St., Luther. Cost is $12 for adults all you can eat, and $6 for children 6-12. Dinner includes BBQ chicken, baked beans, potato salad, and dessert. Coffee or lemonade to drink.

• The Irons Flea Roast and Ox Market will take place June 23-26 at Skinner Park, 5074 W. 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. The event will include a carnival midway, a large flea market, live music, games, a beer tent and food. For a full event schedule visit flearoast.com.

• The Wenger Pavilion committee will host live musical performances at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin, from 7 to 9:15 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays through Sept. 3. Saturday, June 25, the Jack Pine Singers will take the stage. For more information visit baldwinsummerconcerts.org.

• The Luther Lions Club will host an all you can eat breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., the first Sunday of every month. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12. Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, potatoes, French toast, pancakes, orange juice and coffee.

• The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

• The Grand Rapids Red Project is hosting a syringe exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday at the corner of Maple and 9th streets in Baldwin. For more information call 231-563-6865.