Skip to main content
News

Lake County community events calendar

Cathie CrewStaff Writer

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

•    The Pathfinder Community Library will be open for curbside service only until further notice. Call, email or fax your requests. Include your name and phone number. When your items are ready someone will call to arrange for pick up. For more information or to request service visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

•    The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Jan. 10, at the Sauble Township hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit saubletwp.org or call 231-266-8384.

•    The Elk Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Jan. 11, at the Elk Township hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information visit elktwplakecomi.org or call 231-266-5983.

•    The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Jan. 12 at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231- 745-2725.

•    The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Jan 13, at the Webber Township hall, 2286 W. Springtime Rd., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

•    The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Jan 20, at the Eden Township hall, 5837 West 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit edentownship-ironsmi.com or call 231-266-8301.

•    The 2022 ORV Ordinance meeting will be at 1p.m., Jan. 14, 2022. If there are changes affecting your area that you would like the committee to look at please send a brief description of those changes or problems to Patti Pacola, Lake County clerk at 800 Tenth St. Suite 200, Baldwin, MI 49656, fax 231-745-8632 or email ppacola@co.lake.mi.us.

•    The Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988 hosts Euchre at 1 p.m., every Monday, at the AMVETS hall, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin. For more information call 231- 745-2550.

•    Coffee with the Sheriff and Chiefs will be from 8 a,m,-10 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Northern Exposure Restaurant, 396 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Come ask your questions of your public safety professionals. 

More News