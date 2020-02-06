Lake County community calendar

Chess players of all abilities are invited to meet at 6 p.m., every Tuesday at Barski, 4016 M-37, Baldwin and at 5 p.m., every Wednesday, at Jackie's Place, 6016 W. 10 1/2 Mile Rd., Irons.

The Lake County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 6, at the Lake County Historical Society Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin. For additional information, contact Chairperson Mary Minnick at 734-629-3082.

The Luther Fire Board will meet at 7 p.m., Feb. 6, at the Luther Fire Barn, 714 Linden St., Luther.

The North Bar will host Music by Frank from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., Feb. 8., 216 State St., Luther.

The Luther Area Public Library will host author Scott VanSingel from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., Feb. 10., 115 State St., Luther

The Ellsworth Township board will meet at 7 p.m., Feb. 10, at the Ellsworth Township Hall, 210 State St., Luther

The Lake County Census Committee will meet at 11 a.m., Feb. 11, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. Everyone is welcome to attend and/or become part of the committee. For additional information, contact Patti Pacola at 231-745-2725.

The Luther Village Board will meet at 7 p.m., Feb. 11.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Feb. 12, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. The public is welcome.

The Dover Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Feb. 12, at the Dover Township Hall, 10981 E. 8 Mile Rd., Luther. The public is welcome.

The Luther Area Public Library Board will meet at 4:30 p.m., Feb. 13.

The Webber Township Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 13, at the Webber Township Hall, 2011 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. The public is welcome.

The North Bar will host a Valentine dinner on Feb. 14, with King & Queen cut prime rib. There will be 'The Not So Newly Wed' game at 5 p.m., and music by Yesterday's Wine at 7 p.m. North Bar is located at 216 State St., Luther.

The Luther Area Public Library will host 'Cinema Saturday' at 2 p.m., Feb. 15. They will be showing "Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil." Beverages and popcorn will be served and a door prize will be given away following the movie. The library is located at 115 state St., Luther.

The Luther Area Public Library hosts 'Walking at the Library' from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. All are welcome.

The Luther Senior Citizen's Center hosts Bingo from 9:30 to 11 a.m., every Wednesday.