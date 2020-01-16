Lake County community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in Lake County

The Baldwin DDA will meet at 3 p.m., Jan. 16, at the village office, 620 Washington St., Baldwin.

The Lake County Republicans will meet at 6 p.m., Jan. 16, at Pompeii's, 751 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. There will be a potluck dinner, so please bring a dish to pass.

The annual Blessing of the Sleds will be held Jan. 18, with breakfast at 9 a.m. and the blessing at 11 a.m., at Skinner Park in Irons.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Jan. 22, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin.

The Missions Committee at the Evergreen Covenant Church in Branch will hold its first Fresh Food Distribution for 2020 on Jan. 28 at the Big Star Barn, starting at 12 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. Please ask for Sandra Purcell.

The Missions Committee Community Fellowship Pasta Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 29, at the Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch. Dinner preparations will begin at 4:30 p.m. for anyone wishing to volunteer to help out.

Senator Curt VanderWall will hold his January coffee hour from 3:30-4:30 p.m., Jan. 31, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Avenue, Baldwin.