Skip to main content
News

Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin and Undersheriff Mark Pietras participate in MLK march in Grand Rapids

Sgt. Lino Johnson, an Alpha Phi Alpha member, organized march

Cathie CrewStaff writer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin, Undersheriff Mark Pietras and Sgt. Lino Johnson participate in the MLK march in Grand Rapids honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.
1of5

Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin, Undersheriff Mark Pietras and Sgt. Lino Johnson participate in the MLK march in Grand Rapids honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin and Undersheriff Mark Pietras had the honor of marching with Sgt. Lino Johnson, who is an alumni member and officer of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the organizer of the MLK March in Grand Rapids on Monday. 

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American Men, was founded on December 4, 1906™ at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York by seven college men who recognized the need for a strong bond of brotherhood among African descendants in this country.

King became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha’s Sigma Chapter on June 2, 1952, while he was a doctoral student at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts. When he moved to Montgomery, Alabama, he joined the Alpha Upsilon Chapter. 

 

Written By
Cathie Crew
More News