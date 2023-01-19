Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin and Undersheriff Mark Pietras participate in MLK march in Grand Rapids

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 5 1 of 5 Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Photos courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office Show More Show Less 5 of 5









LAKE COUNTY — Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin and Undersheriff Mark Pietras had the honor of marching with Sgt. Lino Johnson, who is an alumni member and officer of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the organizer of the MLK March in Grand Rapids on Monday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American Men, was founded on December 4, 1906™ at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York by seven college men who recognized the need for a strong bond of brotherhood among African descendants in this country.