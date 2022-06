This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County Habitat for Humanity celebrated their 25th Anniversary “Blessing of the Clubs” golf outing on June 17 at Marquette Trails Country Club.

The day began with a blessing from Executive Director of Lake County Habitat, Pastor Denise Suttles.

Despite heavy winds, all of the golfers and volunteers enjoyed a beautiful day with fun, food and prizes. An after golf dinner was provided by Chris Balulis and the staff of Marquette Trails, and a raffle of all the prizes donated.

With the help of some generous sponsors, this was a very successful fundraising event for the organization.

“The golf outing is our biggest fundraising event every year and we look forward to bringing it back for years to come,” said organizer Lori Braginton. “All of the funds raised go into purchasing materials, building and repairing homes. Funds raised help fill the gaps of what it costs to build and repair, and what families can afford to pay.”

Special thanks to the following donors: Tracy Baker, Lake-Osceola State Bank, Trailhead Bike Shop – Ludington, 876 Michigan, ACE Hardware, Baldwin Lumber, Blarney Castle, The Fabric Peddler, Marquette Trails Benefit account – “Ted & Dale, Ben & John & Jack golf outing”, Sunrise Gas, Wenger Insurance Agency, Wetherell Land Surveying, Verdun Funeral Home and Lowes of Ludington.

Lake County Habitat is finishing up their first veterans build and once the home is dedicated in the coming weeks, they will break ground on the next home shortly after, Braginton said.

Lake County Habitat for Humanity offers volunteer opportunities to work on a build or repair program. In addition, they accept donations of gently used items for the Habitat Restore.

For more information about how to volunteer and get involved, contact Lake County Habitat for Humanity at 231-745-2688.