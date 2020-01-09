Lake County Community Events

The following is a list of community events happening in Lake County:

A public hearing regarding the former Wash King property clean-up will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 9, at the Pleasant Plains Township Hall, 7333 S. M-37, Baldwin.

The Webber Township Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Jan. 9, at the Webber Township Hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin.

Green Door Baldwin, a new medical marijuana dispensary, will host a grand opening at 11 a.m., Jan. 13, at 9116 S. M-37, Baldwin.

The Webber Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on ordinances regarding regulation of recreational marijuana sales and distribution within the township at 6 p.m., Jan. 13, at the Webber Township Hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. The Village of Baldwin village council will meet at 6 p.m., Jan. 13, at the Village of Baldwin Hall, 620 Washington St., Baldwin.

The annual Blessing of the Sleds will be held Jan. 18, with breakfast at 9 a.m. and the blessing at 11 a.m., at Skinner Park in Irons. The Lake County Republicans will meet at 6 p.m., Jan. 16, at Pompeii's, 751 Michigan Ave, Baldwin. There will be a potluck dinner, so please bring a dish to pass.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Jan. 22, Lake County Courthouse, 800 10th St., Baldwin.