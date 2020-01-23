Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in Lake County:

The Missions Committee at the Evergreen Covenant Church in Branch will hold its first Fresh Food Distribution for 2020 on Jan. 28, at the Big Star Barn, starting at noon. Volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m. Please ask for Sandra Purcell.

The Missions Committee Community Fellowship Pasta Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 29, at the Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch. Dinner preparations will begin at 4:30 p.m. for anyone wishing to volunteer to help out.

Senator Curt VanderWall will hold his January coffee hour from 3:30-4:30 p.m., Jan. 31, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Avenue, Baldwin.

The Lake County Census Committee will meet at 11 a.m., Feb. 11, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Avenue, Baldwin. Everyone is welcome to attend and/or become part of the committee.

The Lake County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 6, at the Lake County Historical Society Museum, 915 N. Michigan Avenue, Baldwin. For additional information contact Chairperson Mary Minnick at (734) 629-3082.