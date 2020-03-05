Lake County Community Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of events happening in Lake County:

• Chess players of all abilities are invited to meet at 6 p.m., every Tuesday, at Barski, 4016 M-37, Baldwin; and 5 p.m., every Wednesday, at Jackie's Place, 6016 W. 10 1/2 Mile Road, Irons;

• The Luther Area Public Library, 115 State St., Luther, hosts "Walking at the Library" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday;

• The Luther Senior Citizens Center, 300 Ash St., Luther, hosts Bingo from 9:30-11 a.m., every Wednesday;

• Seniors 60 years of age and older are invited to share a meal and friendship at 11:15 a.m., Monday through Thursday, at the Senior Citizens Center, 300 Ash St., Luther. A $2 donation is requested for each diner. If you plan to attend, please call (231) 797-5401 by 9:30 a.m. All seniors are welcome;

• The North Bar, 216 State St., Luther, hosts weekly Euchre tournaments at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and 2 p.m., Wednesdays; and Cornhole tournaments at 7 p.m., Fridays;

• The Lake County Republicans will meet at 6 p.m., March 5, at Pompeii's, 751 Michigan Ave., Baldwin. The meeting is potluck, and guests are asked to bring a dish to pass. For information contact, thelakegop@yahoo.com;

• The Lake County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m., March 5, at the Lake County Historical Society and Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin. For information, contact chairperson Mary Minnick at (734) 629-3082.

• The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., March 11, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. The public is welcome;

• The Webber Township Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m., March 12, at the Webber Township Hall, 2011 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. The public is welcome.