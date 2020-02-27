Lake County Community Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of events happening in Lake County:

• Chess players of all abilities are invited to meet at 6 p.m., every Tuesday, at Barski, 4016 M-37, Baldwin; and 5 p.m., every Wednesday, at Jackie's Place, 6016 W. 10 1/2 Mile Road, Irons;

• The Luther Area Public Library, 115 State St., Luther, hosts "Walking at the Library" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday;

• The Luther Senior Citizens Center, 300 Ash St., Luther, hosts Bingo from 9:30-11 a.m., every Wednesday;

• Seniors 60 years of age and older are invited to share a meal and friendship at 11:15 a.m., Monday through Thursday, at the Senior Citizens Center, 300 Ash St., Luther. A $2 donation is requested for each diner. If you plan to attend, please call (231) 797-5401 by 9:30 a.m. All seniors are welcome;

• The North Bar, 216 State St., Luther, hosts weekly Euchre tournaments at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and 2 p.m., Wednesdays; and cornhole tournaments at 7 p.m., Fridays;

• The Luther Area Public Library, 115 State St., Luther, will host Story Hour at 11 a.m., Feb. 28. Activity and snack provided. All ages welcome;

• The Luther Lions Club, 1003 N. State St., Luther, will host the Pine River Booster Auction, beginning at 5 p.m., Feb. 29. Donations are needed. Please contact Jamie Martin for drop off;

• The North Bar, 216 State St., Luther, will host a 20/20 party, Feb. 29, with DJ by J&B Beats playing songs that are 20 years old. A time capsule for leap year;

• In honor of African American History month, Idlewild Historic and Cultural Center, 7025 S. Broadway Ave, Idlewild, will present a program about Professor John Henry Clark, noted for his research in the field of history, at 1 p.m., Feb. 29;

• The Luther Lions Club, 1003 N. State St., Luther, will host a Lions Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m., March 1. Cost is $7 for adults, $3.50 for children 12 and under;

• The Lake County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m., March 5, at the Lake County Historical Society and Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin. For information, contact chairperson Mary Minnick at (734) 629-3082.

• The Mid-Michigan Idlewilders and Pure Performance Art are hosting a free, three-day youth conference, "Promoting Positive Behaviors Through Artistic Outlets," starting Feb. 28 through March 1, at the Yates Township Hall, 6437 Nelson Road. Call (231) 250-2039, (231) 510-3590, or (231) 920-4130 for more information.