Lake County Community Calendar

The following is a list of events happening in Lake County:

• Free Fishing Weekend is Feb. 15-16. No fishing license is needed that weekend. The DNR also is allowing free fishing Feb. 17. All rules and regulations still apply.

• Chess players of all abilities are invited to meet at 6 p.m., every Tuesday, at Barski, 4016 M-37, Baldwin; and 5 p.m., every Wednesday, at Jackie's Place, 6016 W. 10 1/2 Mile Rd., Baldwin;

• The Luther Area Public Library, 115 State St., Luther, hosts "Walking at the Library" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday;

• The Luther Senior Citizens Center, 300 Ash St., Luther, hosts Bingo from 9:30-11 a.m., every Wednesday;

• Seniors 60 years of age and older are invited to share a meal and friendship at 11:15 a.m., Monday through Thursday, at the Senior Citizens Center, 300 Ash St., Luther. A $2 donation is requested for each diner. If you plan to attend, please call 231-797-5401 by 9:30 a.m. All seniors are welcome;

• The North Bar, 216 State St., Luther, hosts weekly Euchre tournaments at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and 2 p.m., Wednesdays; and cornhole tournaments at 7 p.m., Fridays;

• The Luther Area Public Library board of trustees will at 4:30 p.m., Feb. 13. The meeting is open to the public;

• The Webber Township Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 13, at the Webber Township Hall, 2011 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. The public is welcome;

• The North Bar, 216 State St., Luther, will host a Valentine dinner Feb. 14, with King & Queen cut prime rib. There will be "The Not So Newly Wed" game at 5 p.m., and music by Yesterday's Wine at 7 p.m.;

• The Luther Public Library, 115 State St., Luther, will host "Cinema Saturday" at 2 p.m., Feb. 15. They will be showing "Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil" rated PG. Beverages and popcorn will be served, and a door prize will be given away following the movie;

• The Newkirk Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Feb. 17, at the Newkirk Township Hall, 301 State St., Luther. The public is welcome;

• The Eden Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Feb. 20, at the Eden Township Hall, 5837 West 10 1/2 Mile Rd., Irons. The public is welcome;

• The Melissa Community Fellowship pasta dinner will be at 5:30 p.m., Feb. 26, at the Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Rd., Branch. The cost is $2 per adult. Children eat free. Proceeds from the dinner support local missions.