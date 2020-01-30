Lake County Community Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of events happening in Lake County:

Senator Curt VanderWall will hold his January coffee hour from 3:30-4:30 p.m., Jan. 31, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Avenue, Baldwin.

The Pleasant Plains Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 3, at the Township Hall, 7333 S. M-37, Baldwin.

The Lake County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 6, at the Lake County Historical Society Museum, 915 N. Michigan Avenue, Baldwin. For additional information contact Chairperson Mary Minnick at (734) 629-3082.

The Lake County Census Committee will meet at 11 a.m., Feb. 11, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth Avenue, Baldwin. Everyone is welcome to attend and/or become part of the committee. Contact Patti Pacola at 231-745-2725.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Feb. 12, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin.

The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Feb. 13, at the Webber Township Hall, 2011 W. Springtime St., Baldwin.