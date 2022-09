This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

LAKE COUNTY — The 12th annual Lake County Crop Walk held this past weekend raised over $11,320 to help feed the hungry.

A number of Lake County area churches joined together to put deeds to action, walking to combat hunger during the annual CROP Walk.

Participants gathered 21 days prior for daily devotion and prayer leading up to the walk and rallied with the CROP Walk banner through town Saturday.

Bread of Life Pantry in Baldwin will receive $4,100 of the total raised, director Lynne Mills told the Star.

“This is a huge blessing that will help us keep our pantry stocked,” Mills said.

A total of 317 people from all over the country participated in the annual event, walking and praying, thanking God for all he provides to be shared with those in need, she said.

“I want to thank the 63 people who joined us in a wonderful celebration with the Skylight Quartet performing some great music,” Mills added. “Prayers were said, stats were shared, and the Golden Trophy was awarded to team Bread of Life Pantry for the most team spirit.

“It was a fun day we shared to help brighten someone’s day, wherever they are,” she continued. “Thanks be to God for all the generous, kind and loving people in this community. God bless you all. Great job team Feed the Hungry.”

CROP hunger walk is an interfaith worldwide event to rally neighbors to walk together to raise funds to end hunger in their communities and globally.

All funds for the walk fight hunger and poverty, with 25% staying in the community, 25% each given to regional, national and international hunger ministries of Church World Service and Christian Mission Service.