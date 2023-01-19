Lake County 4-H League of Clovers gaming society gets underway

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County 4-H League of Clovers Gaming Society met for the first of many workshops on Dec. 19, 2022, as part of a new club formed by the Michigan State University Extension Lake County 4-H coordinator Aaron Myers.
As the youth of Lake County left school in mid-December for the holiday break, while many were looking forward to a couple of weeks off from school, 12 spent their first week of vacation in a magical world of elves, dragons and dwarves, using only their imaginations, along with a good deal of teamwork, to weave a tapestry of magical tales, grand adventures and courageous heroes.