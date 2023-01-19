Lake County 4-H League of Clovers gaming society gets underway

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County 4-H League of Clovers Gaming Society met for the first of many workshops on Dec. 19, 2022, as part of a new club formed by the Michigan State University Extension Lake County 4-H coordinator Aaron Myers.

As the youth of Lake County left school in mid-December for the holiday break, while many were looking forward to a couple of weeks off from school, 12 spent their first week of vacation in a magical world of elves, dragons and dwarves, using only their imaginations, along with a good deal of teamwork, to weave a tapestry of magical tales, grand adventures and courageous heroes.

The youth, from various parts of Lake County and the surrounding areas, got together to fire up their creative writing skills and over the course of five days created festive Dungeons & Dragons characters and wrote yule tide themed Dungeons & Dragons adventures.

"What better way to celebrate the holiday season than to lead an intrepid elvish army to retake Santa’s workshop from a band of Orcs?" Myers said.

Using some basic Dungeons & Dragons books as well as some special custom materials, participants broke into 4 groups and got to work crafting an exciting story that participants could later play with their friends or even expand upon on their own after the workshop.

While the core of the program revolved around Dungeons & Dragons, all forms of gaming from trading card games such as Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering, to boardgames such as Settlers of Catan or Ticket to Ride were used to help participants develop and grow their passion and use that passion towards learning life skills that will benefit them for years to come.

Players learned to work together as a team, plan and organize, think critically, and solve problems. They quickly learned to accept and adapt to the consequences of their actions and support each other throughout their adventure.

"A special thanks should go out to our volunteers who graciously donated their time and resources to guiding these participants through the process of writing their own stories," Myers said.

Lake County 4-H League of Clovers is always looking for new members and volunteers who have an interest in tabletop gaming or may just be curious about getting into an exciting and thrilling hobby.

If you are interested in volunteering or have a child age 10 to19 who would be interested in developing their creativity, team building skills, problem solving or critical thinking skills, please reach out to the Lake County MSU Extension office at 231-745-2732.

This program is free to take part in and is open to all looking to have a good and respectful time.