Lafayette teacher pushes for more diversity in reading list

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Lafayette Parish teacher Jacob Leger wants his students to see themselves in the novels they read in class and in the authors behind them. It shows them a potential future as a writer, but more importantly, that their stories matter.

That’s why he’s pushing to change the curriculum’s required reading lists to include more diverse voices — more authors of color, from the LGBTQ+ community or with disabilities — to better reflect what he sees in the classroom.

Leger, 25, has taught middle school English at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy for the past three years.

When his department was being trained last week in a new English curriculum approved the state and adopted by his district, the educators noticed that most of the 23 authors represented on the list of assigned novels for middle and high school are white men.

Eighteen are white and 15 male, leaving little room for representation of other groups, and that hurts students, he said.

“By under-representing minority groups in the media we consume, we send a message about the importance of those groups,” Leger said.

It’s a concept known as “symbolic annihilation,” a term coined by George Gerbner in 1976 to describe the under-representation of a specific group of people in media.

So Leger started an online petition, calling for the state Department of Education to include more diverse voices in the curriculum. More than 1,100 have signed in support since he posted it on Change.org June 10.

”(T)hose signing this petition demand that LPSS and the creators of Guidebooks redesign this curriculum to better represent the diversity of our students in the Lafayette Parish School System and the state of Louisiana,” Leger wrote in the petition description.

Efforts like Leger’s come amid protests and an ongoing national conversation about police brutality and racism in America, brought again to the forefront after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police May 25.

“Change starts with education. Change starts with us,” Leger wrote.

He has met with leadership from the state and Lafayette Parish School System about the effort to make changes to what students are assigned to read. They’ve acknowledged the issue as an important one but one that will take time to address.

“Schools must ensure that students are building deep knowledge of the world and preparing for civic life,” said Ted Beasley, director of communications for the Louisiana Department of Education. “In order to do this, students must be provided opportunities to hear diverse voices.”

The department is working on including “more diverse characters, text types, and authors,” Beasley said, noting that supplemental texts “often showcase multiple perspectives in order to help students be more critical readers of traditional literature.”

Locally, the district is creating a focus group to dig in to this issue and how to tackle it.

“The district has started a dialogue with teachers who share these concerns and is working with our curriculum vendors to build a focus group that will allow us to explore these topics more thoroughly,” according to a statement from the Lafayette school system.

“As all curriculums are first vetted by the state, LPSS administrators are in regular contact with the State Department of Education on how we can help provide further school support and learning opportunities.”

One factor that could slow down a curriculum revamp are the ongoing discussions state and local education leaders are having about how students will resume school in the fall. It could take three to four years before the reading list changes, Leger said he was told.

“I don’t think they understand the weight and the gravity of the messages they are sending,” Leger said.

He said these messages pop up in classroom debates and negatively impact students’ mental health, a weight he experienced as a student.

“As a queer individual, I remember sitting in class when people would debate gay marriage and it was taxing to my mental health to hear that people view something about your existence as negative,” Leger said.

He would like to see the state speed up its timetable in addressing this issue. But in the meantime, he wants Lafayette Parish officials to allow teachers to substitute some novels written by authors of color or from the LGBTQ+ community.

“I would like to see freedom for teachers to make up for the cracks in our curriculum,” Leger said. “We have so much quality material to choose from.”

Beasley said that would be up to local districts.

“That would be a local decision,” he said. “The districts choose their curriculum and can then make decisions on units within the curriculum.”

Lafayette school leaders would not comment on whether substituting texts would be allowed.

Assigning books and other texts by almost exclusively white men sends the message that those are the only voices that are important or are the most important, Leger said.

It also makes it harder for teachers to reach students and keep them engaged with the content.

“As teachers continue to keep their students engaged in the art of writing, the question becomes: How do we get our students of color, our female students, our queer students, our disabled students, or our neurodivergent students interested in writing if the curriculum suggests that what they have to write is not worth reading?” Leger wrote.

Some who signed the online petition shared similar concerns in their comments.

“Students need curriculum that is relevant and relatable to them,” Chaunte Robinson wrote.

“Literature shaped my opinions and beliefs in a variety of ways by opening me up to different perspectives and ways of life that I didn’t know much about,” Catherine Hebert commented. “It’s important to expose young minds to this, and without the representation of a wide variety of people and cultures, we are not doing our best to educate the next generations.”