Labor Day weekend halts some Illinois road work

CHICAGO (AP) — Road construction projects around Illinois are hitting pause during the Labor Day weekend, but drivers will still encounter lane closures in many places.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials ask travelers to pay attention to posted work zone speed limits and remain cautious.

Delays are likely during the holiday weekend, and drivers can consider alternate routes to avoid work areas.

Detailed maps of ongoing construction are available through the Illinois Department of Transportation's web site.