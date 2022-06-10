LGBTQ outrage over DeSantis visit to NYC during Pride Month

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to appear before a friendly conference of conservative Jewish leaders in New York City on Sunday, despite efforts by gay rights advocates to get the event canceled.
LGBTQ groups, still raw over legislation barring instruction about sexual orientation to grade schoolers that DeSantis championed in his home state, are vowing to protest the Republican's appearance at the Jewish Leadership Conference.