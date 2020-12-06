https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/LA-House-5-elected-15779144.php
LA-House-5-elected
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Luke Letlow, GOP, elected U.S. House, District 5,
Louisiana.
AP Elections 12-05-2020 21:16
