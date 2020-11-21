https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/LA-1-BanAbortRghts-All-100-15744630.php
LA-1-BanAbortRghts-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Louisiana: Ban Abortion Rights (No requirement to fund)
100 percent
x-Yes, 1,274,167 - 62 percent
No, 779,005 - 38 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
2
Fewer anglers are active this week
-
3
Lake County community events calendar
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
6
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
7
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.