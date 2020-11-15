https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/LA-1-BanAbortRghts-All-100-15728446.php
Louisiana: Ban Abortion Rights (No requirement to fund)
100 percent
x-Yes, 1,274,167 - 62 percent
No, 779,005 - 38 percent
