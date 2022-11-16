Kylie Jenner, fashion lovers laud Mugler at Brooklyn Museum

NEW YORK (AP) — Draped in an archival cocoon cape and dragonfly printed bodysuit, Kylie Jenner paid homage to the late French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler and his revolutionary artistry, now on display at the Brooklyn Museum.
The traveling exhibit “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” marked its fifth stop with a Tuesday night opening celebration in New York, where Mugler lived for 15 years. The famed French designer, notable for his structured corsets and jackets with dramatic shoulders, died in January at the age of 73.