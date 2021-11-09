Kristof raises more than $1 million for OR gubernatorial run

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof has outpaced his main Democratic rivals in fundraising in the 2022 Oregon governor’s race.
Kristof, who announced his candidacy in late October, has raised more than $1 million in less than a month. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the list of contributions his campaign filed with the secretary of state includes donors from around the country, with more than half of 408 individual entries listing contributors from outside of Oregon.