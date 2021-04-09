Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine's east VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press April 9, 2021 Updated: April 9, 2021 8:34 a.m.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands woth a soldier as he visits the war-hit Donbas region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Ukraine's president is visiting the area of conflict in his country's east amid an escalation of tensions that has raised fears of a resumption of large-scale hostilities. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a cabinet meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shakes hands a soldier as he visits the war-hit Donbas region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Ukraine is at the center of a major geopolitical battle in the eastern part of the country with Moscow backed separatists. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks on as he visits the war-hit Donbas region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, April 8, 2021. Ukraine's president is visiting the area of conflict in his country's east amid an escalation of tensions that has raised fears of a resumption of large-scale hostilities. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
6 of6
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday it fears the resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop buildup along the border.
The statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, reflected the Kremlin’s determination to prevent Ukraine from using force to try to reclaim control over separatist-controlled territory in the country's east.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV