Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker not legally hitched

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a day of did they or didn't they speculation, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that her Las Vegas wedding was just for fun and she's not legally hitched to Travis Barker.
“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kardashian wrote under photos of the two at One Love Wedding chapel.