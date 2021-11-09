Kishida set to be reelected Japan's PM in parliamentary vote

TOKYO (AP) — Fumio Kishida is set to be reelected as Japan’s prime minister Wednesday after clearing the first major test of his leadership in recent elections.
Elected just over a month ago by parliament, Kishida called a quick election where he secured enough seats in 465-member lower house — the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber Diet — to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament. He sees the Oct. 31 victory as a mandate from voters for his weeks-old government to tackle the pandemic-battered economy, virus measures and other challenges.