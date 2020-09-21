Kentucky's old capitol, military history museum reopen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Old State Capitol and the Kentucky Military History Museum have reopened to visitors in Frankfort, the Kentucky Historical Society announced.

The facilities reopened in accordance with the governor's Healthy at Work guidelines and the American Alliance of Museums' recommendations for reopening museums, the society said.

Guidelines include masks requirements, social distancing, increased sanitation and limited crowd capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

KHS members receive free admission to the sites on the Kentucky Historical Society campus. Nonmembers can purchase tickets in-person at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History or online. KHS said it is not currently scheduling group tours or facility rentals.