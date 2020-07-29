Kentucky reports higher number of coronavirus cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported higher numbers of coronavirus cases Wednesday, but the governor said his mask mandate appears to be stabilizing the outbreak after a surge hit the state earlier this month.

The governor reported 619 new virus cases statewide, up from 522 and 532 cases the previous two days. The state’s positivity rate — reflecting the average number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 — rose after dropping the prior four days.

The state also posted five more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 724.

The Democratic governor reiterated his requirement that most people wear masks in public appears to be stabilizing the number of virus cases or at least holding down the growth. The state struggled through a period earlier this month of escalating cases, prompting a series of actions by Beshear.

“So more cases than we wanted today but ... our worries seven days ago is that we would be seeing that 800, 900 number by now," he said. “That hasn’t happened yet, but we are nowhere near out of the woods, and we’re not going to be for at least a couple weeks.”

___

