Kentucky posts near-record number of COVID-19 cases, deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported its second-highest daily number of COVID-19 cases and deaths on Wednesday as the governor bluntly warned that the coronavirus escalation could get worse in coming weeks.

The 1,487 new virus cases pushed the statewide total past 90,000 since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear said. He reported 21 more virus-related deaths.

The Democratic governor called on Kentuckians to “do better” in following health guidelines to contain the virus, including wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing.

“I hope we can come together in what’s going to be a very difficult time for us to stop the virus, based on the fact that it is escalating nationally," Beshear said. “I hope we can come together and make sure we never have a day like this again. It’s a lot of loss going on out there.”

Nearly 800 people are hospitalized in Kentucky because of the virus, including more than 200 in intensive care, he said. Rising hospitalizations have coincided with the surge of virus cases.

Beshear said the ongoing escalation is “very real,” warning that in coming weeks “things look like they are going to get worse before they get better with the coronavirus.”

