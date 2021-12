FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky attorney has been sentenced on human trafficking charges after he was implicated in a former judge’s criminal case.

Robert L. Poole, 53, of Florence, was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison, which was probated for five years with conditions, according to a statement from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office. Poole pleaded guilty in October to five counts of promoting human trafficking for commercial sex activity in Kenton County.