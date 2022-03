FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky gave final passage Tuesday to a bill revamping rules for unemployment benefits, setting up another policy conflict with the state's Democratic governor.

The sweeping measure — backed by the powerful Kentucky Chamber of Commerce — cleared the GOP-dominated legislature on a 58-36 House vote. The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear, who recently said the proposal would hurt people needing help after losing their jobs.