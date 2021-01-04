Kentucky governor vows to pick up COVID-19 vaccination pace

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear pledged Monday that Kentucky will pick up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations as he announced more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases and 26 more virus-related deaths.

To accelerate the pace, the goal is for every Kentucky site giving the shots to administer at least 90% of all vaccine within a week of receiving it, the state’s public health commissioner said.

“I’m not OK with the pace that they are currently being provided," Beshear said at a news conference. “We have too many people out there that are rightfully anxious, and they need to see this whole country pick up the pace. We’re certainly going to do it here in Kentucky.”

As of Sunday, more than 60,400 people had been vaccinated in Kentucky out of more than 174,700 doses received, the governor said. Residents and staff in long-term care facilities along with frontline health care workers are at the top of the list for receiving those vaccinations.

The plan to accelerate vaccinations will include “building up larger operations that we can get more people through," he said.

