Kentucky State Police investigating shooting of suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after two Lexington Police officers shot a driver on Thursday night.
The officers were responding to a 9:20 p.m. call about an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm, according to a news release from the Lexington Police Department. The driver of the vehicle did not comply with verbal commands from the officers and pointed a firearm at an officer, according to police. The officers fired their weapons and struck the driver, who was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.