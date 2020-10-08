Kentucky-Missouri ferry down due to low water on Mississippi

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that connects Kentucky and Missouri has shut down service due to low water on the Mississippi River.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the ferry will remain closed until further notice.

Low water is keeping the ferry ramp from reaching the Kentucky landing ramp, the agency said.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. It also provides an alternate route during the extended closure of the U.S. 51, U.S. 60, U.S. 62 and the Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge.

Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge.

The ferry is operated by the Mississippi County Port Authority with funding support from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Missouri Department of Transportation.