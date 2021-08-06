Kentucky AG criticizes governor's handling of COVID crisis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican attorney general lambasted the Democratic governor for pursuing what he said was a “go-it-alone strategy” to combat the spread of COVID-19, as the political rivals await a pivotal court ruling in a case testing the governor's executive powers.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, speaking to The Associated Press on Thursday, said his goal was to strike the “right balance” between protecting constitutional rights and public health as he defended GOP-backed laws meant to limit the governor’s authority to respond to the pandemic.