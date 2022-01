KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday identified the three people who died as a result of a fire at a senior apartment building in southeastern Wisconsin.

Kenosha police say 68-year-old Jeanine Black, 72-year-old Paul Neil and 80-year-old Diane Wood, all of Kenosha, died Monday night when a blaze broke out at the Saxony Manor apartments.