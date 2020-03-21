Kenesaw trucking couple honored for rescue of motorist

KENESAW, Neb. (AP) — A Kenesaw trucking couple received a national award last week for the daring rescue of a motorist trapped in a burning vehicle in West Virginia.

Ed and Tracy Zimmerman, a husband-and-wife team who drive for Hirschbach Motor Lines Inc., were recognized March 3 as Highway Angels of the Year by the Truckload Carriers Association during its convention in Orlando, Florida.

The two are long-haul truckers who have been all over the country and found themselves in the right place at the right time to save a man’s life, according to the Hastings Tribune.

On May 25, 2019, Tracy was driving on Interstate 77 near Beckley, West Virginia, with Ed asleep in the back, when she came around a curve and saw a burning car that had rolled over onto its top in the ditch to the right.

She moved over to the left side of the road to allow emergency vehicles to access the crash.

As she parked, another motorist came running up to her, waving his arms and shouting for a fire extinguisher because the car’s driver was trapped inside.

She grabbed her truck’s fire extinguisher and banged on the sleeper cab to wake Ed. Tracy handed off the fire extinguisher to the other motorist, while she and Ed worked to pull the injured car driver from the burning wreckage. He was hanging upside-down with his legs pinned between the seat and the dashboard.

The other motorist used the fire extinguisher to give them as much space as he could.

“He kept the flames at bay, but it wasn’t enough to put it out,” Tracy said. “Ed and I each grabbed a wrist and started pulling. At that moment in time, fear was not an option.”

At first, they pulled the driver about 10-15 feet away and started checking for injuries. That’s when the driver told them he had guns and ammunition in his vehicle.

Then they dragged him another 30 feet away. They heard a big sizzle as the ammunition ignited. Moments later, the fuel tank exploded, sending glass and metal flying.

“We probably hadn’t had him out of the car a minute or two before the car blew up,” Tracy said.

They examined the driver for broken bones or other life-threatening injuries that required first aid. Finding none, they stayed at the scene until first responders arrived about 18 minutes later.

Once they were there, Ed said, it only took a few minutes for firefighters to put out the fire and paramedics to load the man into an ambulance before racing off.

As the authorities worked to clear the road, the Zimmermans got back into their truck to move out of the way.

The Zimmermans stopped at the next truck stop to decompress from the experience themselves. Tracy posted a narrative of the event on social media, asking for prayers for the injured driver.

The couple later saw a newspaper article stating the driver had been taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

The driver, Calvin Alexander, apparently had fallen asleep at the wheel while traveling home for his daughter’s birthday party after having worked all night.

“It would have devastated that whole family,” Tracy said.

The same article hailed the good Samaritans as humble heroes for their efforts.

But the Zimmermans don’t see it that way. They said stopping to help seemed like the only option. It was just the way they had been raised by their parents.

“We just stopped and helped,” Tracy said. “We didn’t think anything about it.”

She said it was a miracle that they were even there at that time. They had picked up the load early and didn’t need to make as many stops as normal with their two dogs in tow.

“God will put you where He needs you most,” she said. “It changed our lives. It changed his life, for sure.”

In August, they learned they had been chosen to receive a Highway Angel award, presented by the Truckload Carriers Association to truckers who go out of their way to help motorists in need. The couple received certificates, patches, lapel pins and truck decals.

“We were stunned, absolutely stunned,” Tracy said.

Then in January, the Zimmermans learned they had been selected from 38 other Highway Angels across the country in 2019 to receive Highway Angel of the Year.

“It is all very surreal,” Ed said. “It’s blown up into all of this. We just did what you should do — stopped and helped the guy.”

While they hadn’t heard of the Highway Angel program before, they decided to become ambassadors for the program to highlight the good efforts of truck drivers across the nation.

Back when his father was a truck driver, Ed said, the profession had a good reputation. Over the years, that eroded to the point that they feel there is a stigma against truck drivers. But bad drivers are few and far between, he said. He pointed out that around 100,000 trucks use Interstate 80 every day, yet only a handful of trucks ever cause trouble. Without truckers, he said, none of the goods people use every day would be delivered.

“There are a lot of good truck drivers out there,” Tracy said. “We are on a mission to change the face of truck drivers.”