Kansas schools see increasing number of COVID-19 outbreaks

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas schools are seeing a growing number of COVID-19 outbreaks, and school-aged children are getting infected more frequently than any other age group.

The state Department of Health and Environment's latest data, reported Wednesday, showed 63 active COVID-19 clusters in schools across the state, responsible for 408 cases and one hospitalization. That's up from 31 active clusters accounting for 179 cases last week, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Also, 34 of this week's reported clusters are new.