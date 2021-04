TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas saw its population grow 3% from 2010 to 2020 and the state will keep its four U.S. House seats.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Monday that the state had 2,937,880 residents in its most recent, once-a-decade population count. That was 84,762 more than the 2010 census figure of 2,853,118.