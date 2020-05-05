Kansas police find 19-year-old man dead with gunshot wound

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — Suburban Kansas City police responding to a welfare check Tuesday found a 19-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.

Prairie Village officers found the teen at 6:18 a.m. lying on the ground, the police department said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by local police as well as the Johnson County crime lab and medical examiner.