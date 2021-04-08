Kansas lawmakers close to passing school 'choice' measure

Charlie Riedel/AP

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republican legislators were close Thursday to winning final legislative approval for a measure that would allow parents of academically struggling students to pay for private schooling with state dollars normally earmarked for public schools.

The state House approved, 64-59, a bill that ties education funding to a proposal to set up education savings accounts for students who are at risk of failing in public schools. Parents could use the funds for a wide range of educational expenses to help their children, including private school tuition.